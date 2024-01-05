Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting agrees to join Man Utd on loan

Bayern Munich star Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting has given the green light to join Manchester United this month, according to TEAMTalk.

Manchester United are in the hunt for a new striker, with the club looking at low-budget options, including Timo Werner, Thomas Muller, Choupo-Moting and Serhou Guirassy, as reported by The Athletic earlier this week.

The Red Devils are facing a cash crunch as they wait for the league to approve the takeover from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS Group, who bought a 25% stake in the club. Their stake includes control of the sporting decisions of the club, including having the final say on transfers.

Manchester United can only sign 1-2 players on loan or spend very little to sign players on permanent deals, and they have registered their interest in former Cameroon international Choupo-Moting.

Green light

TeamTalk says Man Utd are now closing-in on securing their first signing of the January window after Choupo-Moting gave the green light to a switch to Old Trafford. The report cites Christian Falk as the source of the information, with the SportBILD journalist suggesting that Bayern are also ready to do business if United submit a formal proposal.

The former Stoke City striker, 34, finds himself not playing as much as he would want for Bayern Munich this season following the arrival of English goal machine, Harry Kane. The emergence of 18-year-old Frenchman Mathys Tel has also complicated matters further for the experienced striker.

Choupo-Moting has scored just three goals in 19 appearances for the German giants this season, and has played only 520 minutes for them. The 73-cap Cameroon international’s contract with the club is set to run out at the end of the season.

Choupo-Moting does not have a very good record in English football, with only five goals scored for Stoke City in the 2017-18 season with the club. He would, however, provide a different kind of threat in the Manchester United team.

Cover for Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has had a tough introduction to English football, with just one goal in 15 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils. For a player that joined for £72 million in the summer, this return has been disappointing so far.

Erik ten Hag has not been convinced by the showings of Anthony Martial this season, with the Frenchman scoring only twice for the club. He wants another striker to compete with Hojlund for minutes while the Dane develops.

A loan deal for Choupo-Moting could prove to be a shrewd move and it appears the veteran striker is ready to make the switch if a deal can be found between the two clubs.