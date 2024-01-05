Man Utd eye move for Ecuadorian sensation Oscar Zambrano

Premier League rivals, Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion are set to slug it out for the signing of LDU Quito defensive midfielder, Oscar Zambrano dubbed the “new Moises Caicedo”, as per El Futbolero.

The 19-year-old has been an outstanding player in the Ecuadorian Segunda division, becoming one of the barrage of young talents to emerge from South America in the past year. Despite only being a teenager, his importance to his team can be seen in his 22 appearances in the top-flight division for Luis Zubeldía’s side this season.

El futbolero reports that Manchester United view Zambrano as the new “Moises Caicedo” due to similarities in their characteristics and playing style. While United could use their link with Antonio Valencia – who came through the ranks at Quito – Brighton are also set to use the presence of Pervis Estupinan to lure his countryman to the club.

Luton Town are also reported to be in the fray for the midfielder after seeing their first offer rebuffed, as the Ecuadorian club are keen to entertain offers from other interested parties which include United and Brighton.

Having fluffed their chances of signing Caicedo for a relatively cheap fee, The Red Devils would not want to miss out on the opportunity to sign Zambrano – who is valued at just €3m by Transfermarkt.

Need for a defensive midfielder

Erik ten Hag’s squad boasts two top-class defensive midfielders in Sofyan Amrabat and Casemiro. Kobbie Mainoo, 18, has also been called upon for six Premier League outings this season.

While the need for another defensive-minded midfielder is evident in the long term, considering Casemiro’s age (31) and potential uncertainties surrounding his stay at Old Trafford, a transition plan appears crucial, hence United’s move for Zambrano.

One significant advantage Man United hold over Brighton is while the Seagulls are set to utilize the midfielder immediately into their squad, they will look to make a significant profit from the player in the next few seasons.

Meanwhile, United whose 25% stake recently got acquired by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will be keen to keep some of the best young talents at Old Trafford for the longest foreseeable future.