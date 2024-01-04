Tottenham preparing to submit offer to sign Muzambo

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to submit a formal proposal to sign Ajax starlet Stanis Idumbo Muzambo, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 18-year-old joined the Ajax Amsterdam’s youth system back in 2021 from Gent. After impressing for the Dutch club’s youth side, he has now been playing regularly for the Jong Ajax team in recent times.

So, it seems having been impressed by the Belgian’s recent performances in the Eerste Divisie, Spurs have registered their interest in signing him.

Now, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Jacobs has reported that Tottenham have been showing a concrete interest in signing Muzambo and they are putting together a formal proposal to lure the 18-year-old to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

The journalist further states that the midfielder’s current contract with Ajax is set to expire at the end of this season so Spurs may opt to sign him permanently in January or they could look to secure his signature on a pre-contract deal.

Muzambo to Tottenham

However, Jacobs has claimed that Sevilla have also been plotting a swoop for Muzambo so the Lilywhites are set to face tough competition from the Spanish side in getting any potential deal done for the Belgian.

Jacobs said:

“I think Muzambo is the most concrete because Spurs are putting together a proposal but there is competition from Sevilla, and the feeling talking to sources is that Sevilla may be a bit more aggressive and that they may be ahead in that race at the moment. “There might be a sale in January, or it might be a pre-agreement because I think he becomes a free agent in June anyway. I think that Muzambo is actually going to turn into a formal proposal.”

Muzambo hasn’t played top-flight football for Ajax yet so the youngster is unlikely to be able to feature in Ange Postecoglou’s starting eleven anytime soon if he were to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane this year.

So, it looks like the youngster is expected to be a signing with a view to the long-term future and he may be included in the youth team first should Spurs eventually purchase him.