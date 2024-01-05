Arsenal eyeing up a move for Fikayo Tomori

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing England international defender Fikayo Tomori, according to a report from Football Transfers.

Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his defence and the Gunners boss has already expressed an interest in signing Tomiri after identifying the former Chelsea man as a key target.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding for AC Milan since moving to Italy and his performances have caught the attention of Arsenal. However, they face competition as he’s attracted the attention of Bayern Munich as well.

The Gunners could have an advantage in the race though as Football Transfers claims that Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was Tomori’s idol growing up and his family are all Arsenal fans.

The England international has established himself as a key player for the Italian club so Milan will be reluctant to lose him. Tomori is valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt but it may take a higher bid to get a deal done.

Arsenal need to bring in a quality long-term partner for Williams Saliba and the former Chelsea defender would be a superb option. Tomori has the defensive quality and physicality to thrive in English football and he would look to make an immediate impact in the Premier League if he were to move to the Emirates.

January move for Tomori seems unlikely

It seems highly unlikely that Milan will sanction his departure midway through the season and therefore any potential move to Arsenal might have to wait until the summer transfer window.

Tomori had an underwhelming spell with Chelsea before moving to Milan and he might feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League.

The opportunity to move to Arsenal could be an attractive proposition for him. However, it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can secure an agreement with Milan in the coming months if they formalise their interest.

If the Gunners do end up signing Tomori, it could pave the way for Jacub Kiwior to leave the club amid links with a return to Italy.