Chelsea in the picture to sign Artem Dovbyk



According to Mundo Deportivo (via SportWitness), Chelsea are one of the clubs in the picture to sign in-form Girona striker Artem Dovbyk this month.

The London giants have been inconsistent in front of goal this campaign. They have been guilty of missing several clear-cut chances which has contributed to their poor season. Chelsea are currently 10th in the league with 28 points and have much to do in the back end of the campaign to qualify for European football.

Amidst this, the club have been touted to land a new striker and Mundo Deportivo claim that Dovbyk is one of the top names on their wishlist. The Spanish outlet add that a dizzying offer from the Blues can help the striker financially, but they cannot offer what he can achieve at Girona thus competing for a league title.

Difficult deal

Dovbyk has been in fascinating form for Girona this season. The 26-year-old has amassed 12 goals and 7 assists from just 21 appearances for the La Liga outfit. Out of those, 11 goals and 6 assists have come in the Spanish top-flight where Girona are only behind leaders Real Madrid by virtue of goal difference.

It has been reported that he could be available for £39 million this winter, but Chelsea have a difficult task on their hands to persuade Girona as well as the striker. Girona president Pere Guardiola revealed yesterday that the club are not planning to sell any of their leading stars as they prepare for the La Liga title run-in.

Dovbyk may also want to see out the campaign with Girona, who have surprised everyone with their consistency at the top of the table. Hence, Chelsea may have to wait until the summer before prising him away. He could prove a more expensive acquisition by then if Girona were to beat the odds and lift the Spanish crown. Chelsea are also said to be looking at Napoli star Victor Osimhen. They plan to propose a pre-transfer agreement for the summer.