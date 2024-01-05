Man Utd plotting January swoop for Miguel Gutierrez

Manchester United are reportedly contemplating a January swoop for Girona FC star Miguel Gutierrez, as per The Sun.

After moving to the Estadi Montilivi during the summer of 2022 from Real Madrid, the 22-year-old enjoyed a promising debut season for Michel’s side last term.

However, the Spaniard has taken his game to another level this season, guiding his side to mount a title charge. The defender displayed his best performance this campaign away to Barcelona – where he helped his side win the game by putting his name on the score-sheet.

So, it appears after being impressed by the former Real Madrid star’s recent performances in La Liga, Man Utd have decided to register their interest in signing him.

Now, according to the report by The Sun, after terminating Sergio Reguilon’s loan deal, Man Utd have started to explore the market to sign a new fullback in January and have earmarked Gutierrez as a serious option.

Gutierrez to Man Utd

The report further claims that the Red Devils have been monitoring the Girona sensation’s development in recent times and they have been impressed by his football IQ and attacking qualities.

The Sun also states that Girona could be open to letting their star man leave if they receive an offer of around £22m so Man Utd can purchase the defender for a reasonable fee should they formalise their interest.

However, the report says that purchasing Gutierrez won’t be easy for the record Premier League champions as AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also plotting a swoop for him.

In addition, the report claims that Real Madrid have a first refusal so they can bring back the defender to Estadio Santiago Bernabéu if they match United’s potential offer.

Gutierrez is a highly talented player and can be an ideal option to play in Erik ten Hag’s possession-based system. So, the Spaniard would be a great acquisition for Man Utd if they secure his signature this year.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase the defender to bolster their backline.