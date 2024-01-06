Liverpool plotting audacious swoop to sign Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool are reportedly plotting an audacious swoop to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe, as per The Mirror.

The 25-year-old’s future has been hanging in balance after his decision not to sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 giants despite entering the final year of it.

It has widely been suggested that the forward is now set to move away from Parc des Princes as a free agent and Real Madrid are the favourite to lure him to the newly renovated Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

However, according to the report by The Mirror, although Los Blancos are the likeliest destination for Mbappe, Liverpool haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him.

The report further claims that Mbappe is ready to give up a huge loyalty bonus to move away from PSG for free and Liverpool are preparing to submit a formal proposal to the Frenchman to sign him on a pre-contract deal in January.

Mbappe to Liverpool

The PSG star previously revealed that his mother’s favourite club is Liverpool so the Frenchman might opt to join the Merseyside club if they make a concrete approach.

Mbappe has been enjoying a stellar campaign for PSG this term, scoring 22 goals and registering two assists in 23 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old is one of the best players in the world at the moment so he would be a great coup for the Anfield club should they purchase him.

Luis Diaz started his life at Anfield brilliantly, however, he has struggled to showcase his best this term. In addition, Cody Gakpo hasn’t been able to flourish his career in the Premier League yet after moving to Anfield last year.

So, signing a new forward to reinforce the frontline would be a shrewd decision for Jurgen Klopp’s side and Mbappe would be a great option. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool can eventually manage to lure the striker to Anfield should they opt to make a concrete approach.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will face off against Arsenal in the FA Cup third-round fixture this weekend before taking on Fulham in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg next week. So, a tricky couple of fixtures lie ahead for the Merseyside club and they will be hoping to continue their winning run in these upcoming games.