Arsenal eyeing future deal for Pedro Neto



According to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, Arsenal will make a summer approach to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto.

The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the Portugal international and they were first interested in signing him in 2022. Injuries have hampered the progress of the 23-year-old, but he continues to be highly rated by the North London giants.

As per Todo Fichajes, Arsenal have a keen interest in landing the former Braga man but no offer will be made in the current transfer window. Instead, they are prepared to wait until the summer before making a formal offer for the talented winger.

Possible transfer

Arsenal are likely to focus on the purchase of a centre-forward this month and any move for a wide player could be put on hold until the summer. Neto could be one of the prime targets, considering they have been tracking him for some time.

The attacker had a poor 2022/23 campaign after an ankle injury kept him out for most of the season. However, he has redeemed himself this term. Neto was brilliant in the early months with 1 goal and 9 assists before suffering a hamstring injury.

Neto has only recently returned from his setback and Arsenal may want to assess his form and condition over the coming months before lodging an approach. Wolves are likely to demand around £60 million to part ways with him.

The 23-year-old would be a quality signing to provide competition for places with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. Martinelli, in particular, has not been at his best this season. Leandro Trossard has also struggled when starting games.

Neto would ensure that Saka and Martinelli don’t rest on their laurels. He has been brilliant with his dribbling, counter-attacks and ability to deliver key passes. The Portuguese should only get better as he enters the prime of his career.

Manchester City are also interested in landing Neto, but Arsenal could have an advantage over the English champions. The winger previously admitted that he was a boyhood Gunners fan and loved the football under manager Arsene Wenger.