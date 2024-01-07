Chelsea ready to pay whole clause to sign Osimhen



According to Il Mattino (via CalcioNapoli24), Chelsea are ready to pay the entire release clause to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window.

The London giants have shown improvement in the final 3rd over the past few weeks but they are still lacking the presence of a top-class goalscorer. Osimhen could be the answer to their problems, but they may have to wait until the summer when a £112 million release clause in his contract will become active.

Chelsea have in the past tried to negotiate with clubs to pay the clause over longer periods of time, but Il Mattino report that they are ready to pay the whole figure for the Nigerian star right away to avoid prolonged negotiations with Napoli.

Fantastic player

Chelsea have lacked a consistent goalscoring striker since Diego Costa. The Spaniard was the last centre-forward to score 20 goals for them in the Premier League. If the Blues want to challenge for the title in future, they need a marquee signing and Osimhen would be a quality acquisition at the end of the campaign.

After netting 31 goals last season, Osimhen has had a drop-off this term with only 7 goals, but this has been primarily due to a hamstring injury. Hence, he should be in demand during the summer and Chelsea will be hoping to prise him away ahead of their rivals with an exciting project for the future.

The Blues currently have one of the most exciting squads in Europe but they have lacked cohesion as a group on the field. This should improve with them playing together over a prolonged spell. Next season could be interesting to watch for the club’s faithful if they can sort out their concerns in the number 9 role. Osimhen seems a no-brainer signing, considering he is only 25 years of age and could play a big part in the club’s long-term success.