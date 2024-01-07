[Teams] Arsenal vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup clash

Arsenal take on Liverpool in a heavy-weight FA Cup 3rd round clash at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has made some changes for the game with Aaron Ramsdale handed a recall in goal. David Raya drops to the bench. However, Arsenal have limited options in defence due to injuries and absentees so Arteta goes with the same back four that lost at Fulham. Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Jacub Kiwior all keep their places.

Declan Rice starts in midfield along with skipper Martin Odegaard while Jorginho is recalled to anchor the Arsenal team in the middle of the park. Bukayo Saka also keeps his place as he starts once again on the right flank.

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow ahead of the game with Gabriel Jesus ruled out with a knee injury. Kai Havertz, therefore, moves up front with Eddie Nketiah named on the bench. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are also among the subs with Reiss Nelson given a rare start in attack.

As for Liverpool, they have named a strong side with Alisson Becker once again in goal. Virgil van Dijk is ruled out due to illness so Jarel Quansah starts in defence alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

Alexis MacAllister starts in midfield along with Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott. Ryan Gravenberch has to settle for a place among the Liverpool substitutes today.

Mohamed Salah is away at the African Cup of Nations so Cody Gakpo joins Darin Nunez and Luis Diaz in attack. Diogo Jota is named on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Jorginho; Ødegaard; Saka, Havertz, Nelson.

Subs: Raya, Cedric, Walters, Sousa, Smith Rowe, Nwaneri, Trossard, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Luis Diaz, Gakpo, Darwin.

Subs: Kelleher, Jota, Gravenberch, Clark, Chambers, Gordon, McConnell, Bradley, Nyoni