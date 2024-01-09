Liverpool register interest in Arsenal target Diomande

Liverpool have reportedly registered their interest in signing Arsenal target and Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande, as per The Daily Mail.

The Merseyside club have been struggling with injury problems at their back in recent times. Joel Matip has been ruled out for the rest of this season after sustaining a serious knee issue. In addition, he has entered the final six months of his current contract so there is a possibility that he may leave Anfield at the end of this term as a free agent.

Along with the African, Andy Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas have been sidelined for an extended period owing to shoulder problems. So, Liverpool are currently thin in numbers in their defensive department.

Therefore, it appears Jurgen Klopp’s team have acknowledged that problem so they have been exploring the market to sign a new defender to bolster their backline.

Several names have been linked with a move to Anfield in recent times with Goncalo Inacio and Antonio Silva being among them, but Diomande’s is now emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by The Daily Mail, Diomande’s recent impressive performances have attracted the attention of Liverpool so they could look to sign the African this year.

However, the report claims that Diomande has a release clause just shy of £70m so Klopp’s side will have to break the bank to lure the defender to Anfield.

However, it has previously been reported that Arsenal have also been keeping a close eye on the development of the Sporting star ahead of a potential swoop in January or next summer. So, Liverpool are set to face tough competition from the North London club in getting any potential deal done for the 20-year-old.

Arsenal have also been struggling with fitness issues at their back as Jurrien Timber has been ruled out for almost the entirety of this season after sustaining a serious knee issue. Along with the Dutchman, Takehiro Tomiyasu has been sidelined in recent times due to his injury problems. So, it appears the North London club have decided to sign a new defender to bolster their backline.

Diomande is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class defender going forward. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature this year.