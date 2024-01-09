Man Utd pondering signing Donyell Malen in January

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Borussia Dortmund star Donyell Malen this month, as per Football Transfers.

The Red Devils have endured a dire campaign so far this season so Erik ten Hag is seemingly willing to bolster the squad in this winter window to turn United’s fortune around in the second half of this campaign.

Defence is an area that the Dutch boss is reportedly looking to strengthen but adding more firepower to the frontline is seemingly on Ten Hag’s wish-list as well.

Several attacking options have been mentioned as potential targets for Man Utd with Timo Werner being among them. However, the German is now on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur.

So, having missed out on purchasing Werner, the Red Devils have decided to shift focus to alternative targets with Malen now emerging as a serious option.

Malen to Man Utd

It has been suggested that Borussia Dortmund are ready to let the Dutchman leave the club so Man Utd would be able to sign the forward if they formalise their interest.

According to the report by Football Transfers, Man Utd chiefs have had ‘intense discussions’ internally about signing the forward after earmarking Malen as a key target.

The report further claims that Man Utd are keen on signing Malen on a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent at the end of this campaign. However, Football Transfers states that Dortmund want to let the former PSV Eindhoven star on a permanent deal in January rather than on loan.

Malen – valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt – is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the frontline. He is quick, technically sound, has the efficiency of finishing off chances, can create opportunities for fellow attackers and also works hard without possession.

Malen would be a handy option to have between now and the end of this season if Man Utd sign him on a loan deal this month. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Malen to reinforce their frontline.