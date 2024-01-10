Man Utd submit bid to sign Sporting star Morten Hjulmand

Manchester United have reportedly submitted an official proposal to sign Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand, as per The Sun.

The Red Devils opted to reinforce their engine room by signing Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat last summer. However, neither of them has managed to showcase their best at Old Trafford this season.

In addition, Casemiro has also struggled to replicate his last season’s form this term before sustaining a hamstring issue. It has even been suggested that the record Premier League champions are ready to cash-in on the Brazilian to remove him from the wage bill.

So, it appears Man Utd have started to explore options in the market if they eventually sell Casemiro this summer. A few midfield options have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times with Amadou Onana being among them, but Hjulmand is now emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by The Sun, Man Utd have been monitoring the Dane’s development in recent times and after being impressed by his performances, United have decided to launch a formal proposal to purchase him.

Hjulmand to Man Utd

The report further claims that the Red Devils have proposed a swap deal, including Facundo Pellistri, to sign Hjulmand. However, Sporting have rejected the offer as they don’t want to let their star man leave unless his £69m release clause is triggered.

The Sun also states that Christian Eriksen is Hjulmand’s mentor in the national team so Man Utd could manage to persuade the 24-year-old to move to Old Trafford in order to play alongside his compatriot.

After moving to the Jose Alvalade Stadium from Lecce last summer, Hjulmand has established himself as a key member of Ruben Amorim’s starting eleven this term, helping his side mount a title charge.

Hjulmand is a talented player and could be an ideal option to play in Erik ten Hag’s possession-based system. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him in January or next summer. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to purchase Hjulmand to reinforce their engine room this year.