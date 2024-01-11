Man Utd keen on signing Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen

Manchester United are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen, according to a report from Football Insider.

The 27-year-old central defender is a target for Newcastle United as well, but Manchester United are now targeting a potential move for him this month.

Signing the Denmark international in January will be difficult, especially because of Manchester United’s limited resources. They are operating within restrictions because of the financial fair play regulations.

Football Insider quotes their source as claiming that Manchester United ‘want to sign’ the former Chelsea defender and he’s ‘a name to keep an eye on’ as Erik ten Hag looks to shore up his defense.

The Red Devils were keen on signing Jean-Clair Todibo as well. But OGC Nice do not want to sell him this month, so they have turned their attention to Christensen – who’s valued at £34m by Transfermarkt.

It would be quite surprising if Barcelona decided to sanction the departure of Christensen this month. It is fair to assume that Manchester United will have to wait until the summer transfer window to sign the former Chelsea defender.

Christensen could make instant impact

It will be interesting to see if the 27-year-old is open to a return to English football. He left Chelsea in 2022 on a free transfer, having helped them win the UEFA Champions League title during his time at the club.

Manchester United will be hoping to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons and they need to tighten up defensively, so Christensen would be a terrific addition.

Players like Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane have been linked with moves away from the club in recent months and the Red Devils will have to replace them adequately.

The Denmark international knows the Premier League well having played in it with Chelsea and he could prove to be a shrewd acquisition. Christensen should be able to hit the ground running in the Premier League and make an immediate impact if he joins Manchester United.