Tottenham Hotspur speed up efforts to sign Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur are accelerating efforts to sign Chelsea’s midfielder Conor Gallagher as they look to add a number eight to their squad, as per a report from the Independent.

Spurs have been the most active side in the winter transfer window having already wrapped up two out of three transfer targets. They’ve snapped up striker Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and defender Radu Dragusin is joining from Genoa.

The north London club have now earmarked a new midfielder as their next priority as the Independent says Tottenham are ‘accelerating’ their efforts to sign Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

Ange Postecoglou is keen on having a running midfielder who can interchange roles with James Maddison when called upon, and it appears he’d identified Gallagher as a prime target.

The Independent reports that Spurs are looking to add a new midfielder between Sunday’s clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford and the FA Cup fourth-round clash against Manchester City.

With Gallagher fitting the mold of Postecoglou’s archetypical midfield player, Spurs are stepping up their efforts to sign the player with Chelsea open to selling the England International in a deal worth up to £50m, as per the Independent.

Midfield dynamo

Gallagher has emerged as a key player for Mauricio Pochettino’s preferred 4-3-3 system. The 23-year-old has also stepped up to captain the side in Reece James’ absence.

Gallagher’s potential move to Tottenham could address a midfield gap, especially with the absence of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr due to the African Cup of Nations.

His tenacity in midfield battles could prove valuable for Tottenham’s pursuit of a top-four position. His proven track record in the Premier League suggests he could provide the desired energy and defensive cover for Tottenham when they’re on transition in the opponent’s half of the pitch.

The reported £50m asking price for Gallagher could be seen as a justifiable investment, especially if the 23-year-old had a substantial impact at his new club. Despite his reported desire to stay at Stamford Bridge, the focus of raising funds after spending £1b on transfers might prompt Chelsea to consider the possibility of cashing in.