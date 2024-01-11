Chelsea in hunt to sign Paulo Dybala

Chelsea have set their sights on AS Roma attacker Paulo Dybala as an ideal option in attack next season, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

While Roma will be worried about the length of Dybala’s injury after coming off at halftime in the Copa Italia defeat to Lazio, The Giallorossi will be more concerned about about off-pitch activities as the attacker is attracting significant interest from Premier League side, Chelsea.

Following Dybala’s injury, a transfer away from the club seems unlikely in the January transfer window. However, TMW reports that Chelsea have been in regular talks with intermediary agents discussing a possible move next summer.

On the other hand, Roma’s insistence on renewing the contract of the 30-year-old with an increment in salary poses doubt. This has put Chelsea on high alert as they look to swoop in on the Argentina international.

Dybala’s contract at The Stadio Olimpico is set to expire in June 2025, TMW claims that the 30-year-old has a release clause worth just £10m that can be activated be foreign clubs. He would be a bargain for Chelsea at that price if they could lure him to West London.

Creative outlet

Dybala is highly regarded as one of the most creative attackers in Europe, showcasing his excellence during an impressive tenure in Italy, particularly with Juventus. His accomplishments include winning the Serie A title five times and reaching the UEFA Champions League final where he finished as runner-up.

The South American continued his successful run after joining Roma, securing the inaugural UEFA Conference League and reaching the Europa League final, although they faced defeat against Sevilla in that instance.

Chelsea’s head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, would savor the chance of having a player of Dybala’s qualities in his team as The Blues were incessantly linked with him in the summer.

Dybala who is an attacking midfielder by trade will add extra firepower to Chelsea’s attack as his creativity could set up goals for Christopher Nkunku – who is an adept finisher.

With a slim chance of securing an European spot, it remains to be seen if Dybala would agree to join Chelsea as a host of other top European clubs would be vying for his signature.