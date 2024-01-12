Tottenham in battle with Liverpool to sign Morten Frendrup

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Genoa star Morten Frendrup, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

Spurs have been busy in this winter window as they have already purchased Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin to reinforce their frontline and defence respectively.

However, it has been suggested that the Lilywhites may not stop their winter business just yet as they are also contemplating signing a new midfielder. A few names have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane with Conor Gallagher being mentioned as their primary option. However, Frendrup is now emerging as a serious option.

Writing on GIVEMESPORT, Jones has reported that Tottenham’s scouts have been impressed by the midfielder when they were scouting Genoa’s Dragusin.

The journalist further claims that Spurs are planning to scout the player throughout the rest of this season before making a potential swoop for him in the upcoming summer window. So, it seems Ange Postecoglou’s side aren’t planning to sign Frendrup this month.

Battle

However, Jones states that Liverpool are also interested in signing the midfielder so Spurs are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

The Merseyside club revamped their engine room last summer but they couldn’t sign a top-class holding midfielder. So, it has been suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s side remain in the market for a new deep-lying playmaker.

After joining Genoa back in 2022, Frendrup has established himself as a key member of Alberto Gilardino’s starting eleven in recent times.

The 22-year-old is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class midfielder in the future. It has previously been suggested that Frendrup is a ‘midfield destroyer’ and has a similar playing style to N’Golo Kante. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually be able to win the race to sign the Dane if Spurs go head-to-head with the Merseyside club over this deal this year.