Chelsea could offer upto £69 million for Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea are keen on signing the Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and are willing to spend up to £69m to get a deal agreed, according to a report from Fichajes.

The 23-year-old striker has seven goals and two assists to his name across all competitions and he has been linked with a move away from Juventus in recent months.

The Serbian international striker has not been able to live up to expectations since his move to the Italian giants and Chelsea are ready to secure his services in the coming months.

It is no secret that Chelsea need to bring in a reliable goalscorer and Vlahović has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League. He was regarded as one of the brightest young attacking prospects in European football during his time at Fiorentina. However, the move to Juventus has not worked out for him.

The Serbian striker could certainly use a change of scenery and a move to the Premier League would be ideal. Regular football at Chelsea could help him rediscover his form and confidence.

Vlahovic would be an upgrade on Jackson

Chelsea signed Nicolas Jackson to solve their goalscoring problems at the start of the season, but the former Villarreal striker has not been able to score on a consistent basis. Mauricio Pochettino will need to bring in an upgrade and he is thought to be looking at a number of strikers.

The report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea have a strong interest in Vlahovic and they are ‘willing to invest’ £69 million to sign the Serbian star.

Juventus are likely to be tempted if Chelsea come forward with a lucrative offer for the striker. They are in financial difficulty and as Vlahovic has failed to settle in Turin, they might look to cut their losses and cash in.