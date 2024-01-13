Man Utd ‘ahead of the competition’ to sign Giorgio Scalvini

Manchester United are reportedly ‘ahead of the competition’ to sign Atalanta star Giorgio Scalvini, as per the French outlet Foot Mercato.

Having struggled with defensive frailties during the first half of this campaign, Erik ten Hag has reportedly expressed his desire to sign a new defender to reinforce the backline.

A few names have been mentioned as potential targets for the Red Devils with Jean-Clair Todibo, Goncalo Inacio and Antonio Silva being among them. However, Scalvini is reportedly on their radar as well.

Now, according to the report by Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also been showing interest in signing the Italian, however, Man Utd are currently ‘ahead of the competition’ to lure him to Old Trafford.

The report claims that Atalanta usually play hardball to sell their assets so it won’t be easy for United to sign Scalvini and La Dea want at least £44m to cash-in on him.

Scalvini to Man Utd

Scalvini still has more than four and a half years left in his current contract so Atalanta are in a strong position to stay firm on their £44m valuation if they are forced to sell their academy graduate this year. So, it is likely that Man Utd will have to match La Dea’s asking price to sign the defender.

After coming through Atalanta’s youth system, Scalvini made his senior debut for La Dea back in 2021 before establishing himself as a key member in Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting eleven in recent times.

The 20-year-old, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is a right-footed defender – who can play anywhere across the backline. He is quick, strong, brilliant in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The Italian has already showcased glimpses of his qualities for club and country in recent years so he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future if they secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to purchase the Italian international in January or next summer to reinforce their defensive department.