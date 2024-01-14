Man Utd in regular contact to seal Arthur Vermeeren transfer

Manchester United are keen on signing the Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, according to a report from Football Insider.

The report claims that Manchester United are ‘all over’ the 18-year-old midfielder and they are regularly in contact with his representatives regarding a potential summer move.

As per Football Insider, Royal Antwerp could demand a fee of £25 million for the midfielder, but the total fee for the transfer could rise to £50 million including bonuses.

Manchester United need to bring in a quality central midfielder who can control the tempo of the game and help out defensively. The Belgian midfielder certainly fits the profile and he would be a solid long-term acquisition for the Red Devils.

Manchester United signed Sofyan Amrabat at the start of the season but the Moroccan international has not been able to live up to expectations. In addition to that, Casemiro has not been at his best either with age seemingly catching up to the soon-to-be 32-year-old Brazilian.

Naturally, Manchester United have been mediocre in the middle of the park and they will need to improve in that department if they want to compete for major trophies. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign Vermeeren in the coming months.

Vermeeren a long-term prospect

The 18-year-old has the potential to develop into a top class Premier League midfielder and a move to Man Utd would be an exciting step up in his career. He will want to prove himself at the highest level and regular football in England could accelerate his development.

Manchester United have had a disappointing campaign by their standards so far. They will need to secure Champions League qualification in order to attract elite talents and it remains to be seen whether they can finish the season strongly to finish in the top four.