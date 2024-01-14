Arsenal leading race to sign Man Utd target Vermeeren



According to HITC, Arsenal are leading Manchester United in the race to sign Royal Antwerp wonderkid Arthur Vermeeren at the end of the season.

The Belgian is one of the best emerging midfielders in European football and he showed his quality during his club’s Champions League group stage campaign. Vermeeren was their stand-out player with 1 goal and 2 assists. His only goal came in the stunning 3-2 win over Barcelona in the final group game.

His progress has grabbed the attention of many elite clubs in Europe. Man United are one of those interested in signing the talented young midfielder but journalist Graeme Bailey has told HITC that the Gunners are currently favourites to land the 18-year-old, who will choose his next club during the summer.

Big talent

Vermeeren has established himself as a key player in midfield for Antwerp over the last 12 months. He has shown plenty of maturity at his young age and has been described as the next big thing in Belgian football. The teenager played mostly as a holding midfielder last season but he has moved into a central role this campaign.

This has increased his goal involvements from 4 to 8. The midfielder has the hallmarks of becoming an elite box-to-box midfielder and there are no surprises that some of the big European clubs are pressing to sign him. Arsenal are said to be leading the race and they could see him as a future partner for record signing Declan Rice.

Kai Havertz has produced a mixed run of performances from the role this season after his switch from Chelsea. Vermeeren’s arrival could see the German compete for the striker’s position in future. Vermeeren was brilliant in Europe this season with an average of 3.2 tackles, completing 88% of his passes against superior opposition. The £26 million star was unfazed by the constant pressing around him and should only get better with age and experience at a bigger club.