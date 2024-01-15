Man Utd set to begin talks for Joao Neves

Manchester United are ready to open talks with Benfica over a big-money swoop to sign midfielder Joao Neves, according to a report from the Mirror.

The Red Devils need to bring in central midfield reinforcements and they have identified the 19-year-old Portuguese international as a prime target ahead of the summer window.

It appears they are ready to formalise their interest as the report from the Mirror claims that Manchester United are set to initiate talks with Benfica regarding a move for the 19-year-old defensive midfielder.

As per the report, Neves has a release clause worth around £103 million in his contract and Benfica are under no pressure to cash-in for anything less as the midfielder’s contract runs until 2028.

United will be reluctant to pay that sort of money for a teenager who’s unproven outside of Portugal, so it will be interesting to see if they can negotiate a lower fee below his release clause.

While there is no doubt that Neves has the potential to develop into a world-class player, he has done nothing to justify the £103m price tag yet. Benfica will probably have to be more reasonable with their demands for the move to go through.

The Portuguese midfielder is adept at recycling possession and controlling the tempo of the game from the deep. He is at his best when he is paired with a defensive midfielder who can break up the opposition attacks and win the ball back for his side. He could prove to be the ideal partner for Casemiro at the heart of Manchester United’s midfield.

Neves would be an upgrade on Amrabat

Man Utd side signed Sofyan Amrabat on loan last summer, but the Moroccan international has not been able to adapt to the Premier League so far. His performances have been underwhelming and Manchester United are unlikely to make his loan move permanent.

A replacement for Amrabat will therefore be needed and the Benfica midfielder certainly fits the profile as he would be a quality long-term investment for the Red Devils. A move to the Premier League would be an exciting opportunity for the player as well and he will want to test himself at the highest level.