Man Utd ‘pushing’ to sign Arsenal target Arthur Vermeeren

Manchester United are reportedly ‘pushing’ hard to sign Arsenal target and Royal Antwerp star Arthur Vermeeren, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

Having endured a dire campaign so far this term, it has widely been suggested that Erik ten Hag is keen on strengthening the squad in January to turn United’s fortune around in the second half of this campaign.

The Dutch boss is reportedly willing to reinforce the frontline and the defensive department, but adding more firepower to the engine room is seemingly also on the United boss’ agenda.

Now, according to the report by Tutto Juve, Man Utd have earmarked Vermeeren as a serious target to bolster their engine room and have been keeping a close eye on the player’s development in recent times.

The report further claims that after being impressed by the midfielder’s recent performances, Man Utd have started to step up their efforts to sign him and they are currently ‘pushing’ hard to secure his signature.

Tutto Juve also states that Vermeeren is ready to take the next step in his career so Man Utd could manage to purchase him in January if they make a concrete approach.

However, the report says that Arsenal have also been showing a serious interest in signing the Royal Antwerp star and along with the Gunners, Barcelona and Juventus are also plotting a swoop for him. So, Man Utd are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for the 18-year-old.

Vermeeren – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – still has more than two and a half years left in his current contract. So, Royal Antwerp are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let their star man leave this year and therefore, Man Utd or Arsenal will have to spend a sizable amount of money to sign the youngster.

It has been suggested that Arsenal have been contemplating purchasing a new midfielder as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey – who has struggled to stay fit in recent years.

Amadou Onana and Douglas Luiz have been mentioned as primary targets for the North London club. So, Vermeeren could be an alternative option if they fail to purchase their key targets.

Vermeeren is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class midfielder going forward. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club manage to purchase him this year.