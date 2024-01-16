Arsenal have reignited their interest in signing Galatasaray full-back Sacha Boey, according to Turkish outlet, Sabah, as relayed by Sport Witness.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for Okan Buruk’s side this season, featuring in 17 Super Lig matches and making 29 appearances across all competitions for Cimbom this season. His remarkable displays, particularly in the Champions League, have caught the attention of several top clubs including Arsenal.

The France u21 International is being earmarked for a possible move in the winter transfer window following a report from the outlet that features a number of players from the Galatasaray who are attracting interest from clubs this month.

The Turkish outfit are already planning for his imminent departure as they plan to bring back Leo Dubois – who is having a great season on loan at Basaksehir – to the club if Boey leaves.

Although it is unclear how much Arsenal are ready to spend to sign the Frenchman, the report reveals that Galatasaray are “open to offers” for the transfer of Boey, who they value at around £17m.

Natural right back

Arsenal already have competition in the right-back position, with Ben White as the current regular starter. Takehiro Tomiyasu, currently on Asian Cup duty, is expected to return in the first half of February. Jurrien Timber, recovering from a knee injury, is set to make a comeback in March. Additionally, Thomas Partey and Cedric Soares provide squad depth for the right-back role in case of an injury crisis.

Utilizing Ben White – who made his name as a centre-back – as a right-back last season showcased the need for a more specialized option in that position. Except for Cedric, who has been out of favour in the squad, none of Tomiyasu, Timber or Partey are natural right-backs, with White also best suited to a central role.

Acquiring a quality right-back such as Boey not only enhances Arsenal’s full-back department but also allows players like White, Timber and Tomiyasu to perform in their natural positions.

Looking ahead, Arsenal aim to compete for major trophies, necessitating squad improvements. The 23-year-old defender offers added quality and depth, displaying versatility to operate on both flanks, providing a valuable option during injuries and rotations.