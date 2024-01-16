Man Utd open talks over deal for Barcelona star Ronald Araujo



According to respected journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have opened talks over a deal to sign Ronald Araujo and are weighing up an offer to sign the Barcelona centre-back.

The Red Devils are planning to sign a marquee central defender and Plettenberg claims that the club have enquired over the availability of Araujo. In response, they have been informed it will cost £69m to get a deal agreed while United have also been made aware of contract details.

Plettenberg added that Man United are likely to face competition from Bayern Munich with manager Thomas Tuchel being an admirer of the Uruguayan star.

However, it may be difficult to lure Araujo away from the Nou Camp as the journalist says the defender plans to see out the season with Barcelona.

Top-class

Araujo has established himself as one of the best central defenders in La Liga. He recently had a disappointing Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid but overall, he has been one of the most consistent performers. He has completed 89% passes in the Spanish top-flight this season with 4.6 duels won and 4.6 recoveries.

United could see him as a direct replacement for Raphael Varane in the right centre-back position. The World Cup winner has a contract until June 2024 and the club have decided against triggering a 12-month extension clause on his present salary. It seems likely that he could walk away on a free with no contract talks planned.

Araujo could come in as a successor to the former Real Madrid man. He has identical attributes as Varane at the back. Araujo has a strong physical and aerial presence and looks perfectly suited for the demands of the Premier League. Barcelona’s asking price is on the higher side, but United would be getting a player in the peak of his career.

With Bayern also in contention to Araujo this summer, Man United must initiate talks with the player and his entourage in advance to give themselves an early advantage. The German giants beat them to the signature of Kim Min-jae last summer despite the fact that United were in constant contact with the player’s camp for a number of weeks.