Manchester United have added Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee to their list of summer transfer targets, as per Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The 22-year-old has been a standout performer for Bologna, contributing significantly to their Serie A campaign with seven goals and two assists in the Italian Serie A this season.

His performances for Thiago Motta’s side have caught the attention of United’s hierarchy, who are reported to hold a high opinion of Zirkzee’s quality and potential.

Plettenberg reports that Man United held talks over the possible transfer of Zirkzee in the January transfer window, but Bologna are unwilling to allow their prized asset to leave.

However, the Netherland u21 International – whose contract at The Renato Dall’Ara Stadium runs until 2026 – would be allowed to leave next summer as there’s a release clause of £34.5m.

Manchester United are enduring a disappointing season, notably reflected in their goal tally of 24 in the Premier League, the lowest among teams in the top half of the table.

Need for striker

Rasmus Hojlund netted just his second goal Premier League goal of the season in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, highlighting United’s need for a more consistent goalscoring forward.

Manchester United also remain short of options upfront with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Antony all underperforming this season with a combined five Premier League goals. These has led to United’s interest in Bologna’s youngster Zirkzee to help solve their goalscoring problems.

The 22-year-old exhibits attributes that harmonize with Erik Ten Hag’s transitional system. His physical presence, aptitude for exploiting spaces, and finishing capabilities position him as a valuable and potentially irreplaceable starter for United.

The uncertainty lies in whether Man Utd will proactively pursue the Dutch striker in the current transfer window or opt to wait until summer, potentially risking increased competition for his signature.

Up next for the Red Devils is a potential FA Cup clash with either Eastleigh or Newport County depending on the results when the two sides meet.