Arsenal could get an opportunity to solve their striker woes by signing out-of-favour Paris Saint-Germain forward Goncalo Ramos, according to Daily Express.

The Gunners are actively in pursuit of a new goal-scoring option due to the disappointing performances from various forwards in Mikel Arteta’s squad this season.

Lacklustre displays from Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and Kai Havertz in the centre-forward role have triggered the search for an additional attacking player, with Bukayo Saka leading Arsenal’s Premier League goal chart with just six goals.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of strikers in recent months but a new name could now emerge as a serious target. The Express suggests that Ramos could be on the market for the right price and Arsenal may get an opportunity to sign him.

The Portuguese international has struggled to break into Luis Enrique’s starting eleven since joining PSG from Benfica in a £68m deal last summer, as he’s made just eight league starts all season.

Ramos is likely to be growing increasingly frustrated with his bit-part role at the Parc des Princes, and the Express suggests this could provide Arsenal with an opportunity to sign the striker.

Mikel Arteta has explicitly stated that he anticipates no groundbreaking signings at the Emirates Stadium in January. The likelihood of the Gunners committing substantial funds to entice Ramos from PSG, shortly after his recent arrival, seems improbable this month. Therefore, the report suggests that any potential move would wait until the summer.

Need for goalscorer

Ramos was in high demand before he joined PSG having scored 22 goals for Benfica last season. The 22-year-old is currently valued at £43m by Transfermarkt – which is a reasonable fee for a player of his potential – so that could prove to be a bargain if Arsenal could sign him for that figure.

Despite recording strides under Arteta, Arsenal are in the market for a new centre-forward, considering the less-than-prolific goal-scoring performances from Jesus and Nketiah. In the pursuit of the Premier League title, the Gunners could benefit from the addition of a more consistent and prolific goal poacher to bolster their attacking options.

Ramos showcases exceptional potential that aligns seamlessly with Arteta’s dynamic forward role. His adept skills in linking up play, finding spaces, and converting chances make him an ideal fit for Arsenal’s system. Boasting both an astute pace and a creative spark, the 22-year-old can drop deep, providing valuable contributions by locating teammates in open spaces.

With the scrutiny from Financial Fair Play, Arsenal may need to sell one of their current players to fund any move for Ramos. Nketiah is the most likely to leave in order to make room for the Portuguese hitman should Arsenal formalise their interest over the coming months.