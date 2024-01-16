Jhon Duran flattered by Chelsea transfer interest



Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has said that it would be a pleasure to play for either Chelsea or AC Milan, according to South American journalist Pipe Sierra.

The Colombian has been a regular off the bench for Unai Emery’s side this season and he has recently been linked with a surprise move to Stamford Bridge.

When pressed on the speculation by Win Sports reporter Pipe Sierra, the 20-year-old said that he was not aware of the interest from Chelsea and Milan, but it would be a pleasure and dream to play for either of those clubs.

He said: “I have my head in Aston Villa. I am not aware of interests from AC Milan or Chelsea. They are giant clubs, and it would be a pleasure, but I have no knowledge of anything. As a child you dream of playing there.”

Surprise link

The young striker joined the Villans from Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire last winter after a productive campaign where he scored 8 goals and provided 6 assists. Over the last 12 months, he has registered only 4 goals and 1 assist for Villa, playing less than 800 minutes in all competitions.

Duran has yet to prove his credentials on the big stage in the Midlands and we are surprised that he is being linked with moves to Chelsea and Milan. His agent is probably driving the speculation. Chelsea don’t need another young striker in the squad. They already have Armando Broja and Nicolas Jackson.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are instead yearning for a more experienced centre-forward, but they may have to wait until the summer to secure the signature of Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney from Napoli or Brentford respectively. The club may have to stay patient to get themselves a marquee striker who can find the back of the net regularly. This has been a prime cause for concern for the Blues over the course of the ongoing league season.