Liverpool remain interested in signing Chelsea star Colwill

Liverpool remain interested in signing Chelsea star Levi Colwill, as per talkSPORT.

Having struggled with their defensive frailties last term, it was thought that the Merseyside club would look to address that issue by signing a new defender last summer.

They were linked with a few options with Colwill being among them. However, the defender eventually opted to stay at his boyhood club by extending his contract.

So, Liverpool couldn’t manage to secure the Englishman’s signature and eventually decided not to sign anyone before the end of the window to bolster their backline.

Now, according to the report by talkSPORT, although Liverpool failed to purchase Colwill last time around, they remain keen on signing the defender as Jurgen Klopp is a big ‘fan’ of him.

The report further claims that Chelsea could opt to cash-in on the defender in January or next summer to comply with the Premier League’s FFP rules having spent almost £1 billion over the last few transfer window. In addition, talkSPORT states that Colwill was previously open to moving away from Stamford Bridge so Liverpool could purchase the defender this year should they make a concrete approach.

Colwill to Liverpool

The 20-year-old – valued at around £47m by Transfermarkt – still has five and a half years left in his current contract. So, Chelsea are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they opt to cash-in on him this year.

Colwill is a versatile player as although he is a centre-back by traits but can also be deployed in the left-back position – where he has been playing for Chelsea this term amid the injury absence of Ben Chilwell.

The defender is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

Colwill has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent years so he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they manage to secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Chelsea eventually opt to let their star man join a direct rival like Liverpool if the Merseyside club decide to formalise their interest in acquiring his service this year.