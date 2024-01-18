Arsenal in battle with Tottenham to sign Ander Barrenetxea

Arsenal are reportedly in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Real Sociedad star Ander Barrenetxea, as per The Sun.

After coming through the Spanish side’s youth system, the 22-year-old has established himself as a key member of Imanol Alguacil’s starting eleven in recent years.

So, it appears Barrenetxea’s recent performances in La Liga have attracted the attention of several big clubs around Europe with Arsenal and Tottenham among those to have registered their interest.

According to the report by The Sun, Arsenal want to sign a new left-winger to bring competition for Gabriel Martinelli and have identified Barrenetxea as a serious option.

The report further claims that the Gunners have been keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old’s development in recent times and they could continue to monitor his displays over the coming months before making a potential swoop for him.

Battle

The Sun states that Mikel Arteta has a very good relationship with Real Sociedad having played there as a player for a season and that could help Arsenal broker a deal for the forward if they formalise their interest.

However, the report says that Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is desperate to sign a new winger and likes the Real Sociedad star.

The Sun also claims that Postecoglou has already given the ‘green light’ to ‘press’ ahead to sign Barrenetxea so, Arsenal are set to face fierce competition from their arch-rival in getting any potential deal done for the Spaniard.

Barrenetxea – valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt – still has three and a half years left in his current contract so Real Sociedad are expected to demand a sizable amount of money to let their star man leave this year.

Barrenetxea is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also works hard without possession. The 22-year-old is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club manage to secure his signature in January or next summer.

However, the forward hasn’t been a prolific goal contributor for Real Sociedad so there is a question mark whether he possesses the necessary qualities to help Arsenal or Spurs achieve their lofty ambitions if he joins either club. So, the North London clubs might be better off exploring other options to reinforce their frontline.