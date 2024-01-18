Arsenal, Man Utd and Chelsea offered the chance to sign Moise Kean

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign the Juventus striker Moise Kean, according to a report from HITC.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that the three Premier League clubs have been made aware of the 23-year-old striker’s availability with Juventus ready to ‘sanction a loan move’ this month.

Kean has had a difficult season with Juventus this year and he has made just 12 appearances across all competitions. He has not been a regular starter for the Italian club and has played just 472 minutes in Serie A this term.

Moving away in January would be ideal for the Italian striker and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League clubs are prepared to provide him with an exit route this month.

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly considering a short-term move for the £15m-rated striker, while Arsenal have also been made aware of Kean’s availability.

Manchester united need to sign a striker this month especially with the way Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund have performed. Rashford has not been at his best and Hojlund is still getting to grips with English football.

Kean could prove to be a useful option if he can rediscover his goal scoring form. The 23-year-old is still relatively young and he could rejuvenate his career with a move to Old Trafford.

New start

The opportunity to play for Manchester United will be an attractive proposition for him. He has played in the Premier League before with Everton and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.

However, Chelsea could also be tempted to make a short-term move for Kean. The Blues signed Nicolas Jackson to solve their goalscoring problems but the former Villarreal striker has not been able to live up to expectations.

Mauricio Pochettino needs another attacking option and with their key targets difficult to buy in January, Chelsea could turn to Kean as a short-term solution.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, Gabriel Jesus has scored just three goals in the Premier League this season and the Gunners need a more reliable finisher. However, it remains to be seen whether Kean is of the required level to turn Arsenal into Premier League champions.

Kean was regarded as prodigious young talent when he was breaking through at Juventus but his development has not gone according to plan in the last few seasons. It will be interesting to see if he can get his career back on track with a move this month.