Manchester United are showing a keen interest in LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro but face competition from Spanish giants Barcelona, as per journalist Christopher Michel.

The France u21 International has asserted himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe this season. He has played a pivotal role in Lille’s first team, featuring in 17 Ligue 1 matches and making a total of 23 appearances across all competitions under the guidance of Paulo Fonseca.

Lille presently sits in fifth position in Ligue 1, with Yoro’s contributions playing a significant part in their campaign. His potential hasn’t gone unnoticed as Michel claims Manchester United are showing an interest in the defender.

The journalist says United find Yoro ‘very exciting’ but Lille are demanding up to £77m to sell the youngster this winter. The price tag will drop to around £51m in the summer but Man Utd could still face competition from Barcelona as the Spanish giants are also keen on the 18-year-old.

Not only that, but Michel says the Red Devils are not willing to meet Lille’s valuations as Yoro will have just one year left on his contract at the Stade Pierre Mauroy at the end of the season.

One for the future

Under the new management of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United are set to adopt a new transfer policy, prioritizing the acquisition of the finest young talents. Yoro has been earmarked as a potential option for the centre-back position, aligning with the Red Devils’ strategic shift towards nurturing and developing promising young players.

Ten Hag on the other hand is in search of a dependable center-back to form a long-term partnership with Lisandro Martinez upon his return from injury. With Raphael Varane’s future at Old Trafford uncertain, Man United are set to pursue Yoro, considering him an ideal match for Ten Hag’s preferred playing style as the youngster has shown maturity in performance despite being just 18 years of age.

While Barcelona might pose prestige to lure the player to the club, United should have the financial capability to meet Lille’s asking price and offer a better financial package to the player if he seals a move to Old Trafford.