Man Utd eye move for Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno

Manchester United’s new owner INEOS have earmarked Torino’s defender Alessandro Buongiorno as a transfer target, according to Football Transfers.

The Italy International has been a standout performer for Torino this season, featuring in 17 Serie A matches and making 19 appearances across all competitions for Ivan Jurić’s side as they sit in the top half of the Italian League.

Sources close to Football Transfers report that INEOS sees the 24-year-old as a potential signing for either Man Utd or OGC Nice.

Along with the two INEOS-owned clubs, Italian heavyweight, AC Milan are also interested in the versatile defender with preliminary talks already taking place over a move to Serie A.

Buongiorno’s contract at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino will run until June 2028, and the report suggests that a deal can be done for around £25m.

The modest valuation of the player suggests that he could be an affordable signing for Manchester United, and he could play across multiple positions in defence.

Defensive shuffling

INEOS’ acquisition of a 25 percent stake in Manchester United, announced on Christmas Eve, marked a significant development as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s firm took control of some of the Glazers’ shares. With an intent to initiate an overhaul, the club faces financial constraints this month due to Financial Fair Play spending restrictions.

It is believed that under Erik Ten Hag’s management, the team may need to engage in sales to fund new acquisitions. Notably, the loan departure of Jadon Sancho and the sale of Donny van de Beek to Eintracht Frankfurt have already created some financial room for potential moves.

One area that particularly needs significant reshuffling is United’s backline, as they appear susceptible to attacks, conceding a plethora of goals, especially against the top six teams.

Buongiorno will be a significant addition as his versatility, combativeness and proficiency in ball progression would prove to be a valuable asset to Ten Hag’s side.

With interest from OGC Nice, it remains to be seen which part of the “INEOS divide” the Italy International will join.