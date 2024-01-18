Man Utd keeping tabs on OGC Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo

Manchester United have reportedly been monitoring the development of OGC Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo ahead of a potential swoop, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.

The Red Devils have seemingly been exploring the possibility of solidifying their backline by purchasing a new defender. A few names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times with Jarrad Branthwaite, Alessandro Buongiorno and Goncalo Inacio being among them, but Todibo is reportedly on their radar as well.

Now, according to the report by Sport, Man Utd have been keeping a close eye on the development of Todibo in recent times before making a potential swoop for him.

However, the report claims that Bayern Munich have also registered their interest in signing Todibo and they are looking to beat Man Utd in this race by accelerating their efforts.

Sport further claims that Bayern Munich want to sign Todibo this month to reinforce their backline having already purchased Eric Dire from Tottenham Hotspur.

Todibo to Man Utd

It has been suggested that Nice want a fee of around £39m to let Todibo leave the club so Man Utd will have to spend a reasonable amount of money to sign the Frenchman.

However, Man Utd reportedly can’t afford to spend in January due to FFP regulations so it doesn’t look likely that Erik ten Hag’s side will be able to sign the defender this month.

Therefore, if Bayern Munich decide to accelerate their efforts to purchase Todibo before the end of this window then they might be able to beat Man Utd in this race.

Todibo is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The Frenchman has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in Ligue 1 in recent years so he would be a great coup for the Red Devils if they secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to acquire his service by defeating Bayern Munich in this race.

Meanwhile, after drawing against Tottenham Hotspur, Man Utd will resume their campaign following a mini winter break when they face off against Newport County later this month before taking on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.