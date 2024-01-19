Tottenham & Man Utd join Arsenal in race to sign Ivan Toney

Arsenal are one of the main contenders to sign Ivan Toney but could face stiff competition from Tottenham and Manchester United for the Brentford star, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

Toney is reportedly willing to take the next step in his career and it has widely been suggested that Arsenal have prioritised purchasing the 27-year-old to reinforce their attack.

Mikel Arteta needs a prolific goal-scorer if the Gunners are to turn into title winners and Jones says Arsenal are one of the ‘main’ contenders to sign Toney along with London rivals Chelsea.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones has reported that Arsenal face further competition with Tottenham and Man Utd also eyeing a move for the Brentford forward. The journalist says the pair have been following Toney’s situation closely ‘in the background’.

Man Utd have reportedly been contemplating purchasing a new seasoned striker to support Rasmus Hojlund and help him develop his career, while Tottenham have been planning to sign a new number nine as a replacement for Harry Kane – who joined Bayern Munich last summer.

While there is speculation Toney could leave this month, Jones suggests that the striker is more likely to leave in the summer, especially if he signs a new deal that includes a release clause.

Battle

Jones said:

“The first thing to look for with Toney is whether or not he does actually sign a new contract. There’s been a lot of talk around it. But so far, there’s nothing in place for him to actually do that. “And then all the talk around the new contract was that would include a release clause, which would need to be triggered in the summer for somebody to sign him. Now at the moment with that not in place, it obviously seems more feasible that Toney is attainable in the summer. “I think there are a lot of clubs that genuinely are looking at Toney, I think that Arsenal and Chelsea are the two main ones. In the background, Tottenham and even Manchester United are having a look just in case the situation could change in a way that suits them.”

So with the exception of Manchester City and Liverpool, all the other traditional ‘big six’ Premier League clubs have seemingly been exploring the possibility of signing Toney.

It has been suggested that Brentford want at least £100m to sell the 27-year-old so it remains to be seen whether the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham or Man Utd will be prepared to pay that kind of money.