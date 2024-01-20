[Teams] Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed line-ups as Jesus returns

Arsenal will be desperate to get their campaign back on track with a win over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

The Gunners sat top of the Premier League table at Christmas but then endured a nightmare end to 2023. A shock home defeat to West Ham was followed by a loss away to Fulham on New Year’s Eve leaving Arsenal sitting down in fourth place.

They also crashed out of the FA Cup to Liverpool earlier this month, so Mikel Arteta will be hoping his squad are feeling rejuvenated following their warm weather training camp in Dubai during the winter break.

The Spanish boss has made some changes from the side that lost to Liverpool last time out. David Raya is recalled to start between the sticks so Aaron Ramsdale drops back to the bench after starting in the FA Cup.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has passed a late fitness test so he returns from a calf injury that’s hampered him lately. Jacub Kiwior drops to the bench. Ben White starts once again at right-back with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes continuing their partnership in the middle of Arsenal’s back four.

Declan Rice starts for the Gunners in midfield and is joined by Kai Havertz. Martin Odegaard captains the Arsenal side once again today while Bukayo Saka will be looking to get back to his best form as he retains his place on the right wing.

Gabriel Martinelli was named on the bench against Liverpool amid a disappointing run of form in front of goal. The Brazilian international has to settle for a place among the substitutes once again with Leandro Trossard prefered on the left flank.

Gabriel Jesus missed the Liverpool defeat due to a minor knee injury but he’s declared fit to return this afternoon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Trossard, Jesus, Saka.

Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Walters, Kiwior, Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Martinelli, Nketiah.

Crystal Palace

Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Richards, Lerma, Hughes; Eze, Mateta, Schlupp.

Subs: Johnstone, Tomkins, Adaramola, Riedewal, Ozoh, Ahamada, Ebiowei, Franca, Edouard.