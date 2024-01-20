Arsenal ‘pushing hard’ to sign Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz

Arsenal are reportedly ‘pushing hard’ to sign Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, as per Football Insider.

The Gunners have reportedly been exploring the possibility of signing a new midfielder to replace Thomas Partey – who has been struggling with fitness issues over the last few years.

Amadou Onana, Martin Zubimendi and Arthur Vermeeren have all been mentioned as serious targets for the North London club, but Luiz is reportedly their primary option.

However, it has been suggested that Unai Emery’s side don’t want to let their star man leave in mid-season as they are currently in the title race. So, it was thought that Arsenal may opt to shift their focus to alternative targets to reinforce their engine room.

However, according to the report by Football Insider, Arsenal remain keen on signing Luiz and they have been ‘pushing hard’ to acquire his service ‘behind the scenes’.

The report further claims that the North London club have already submitted multiple proposals in recent windows to lure the Brazilian to the Emirates Stadium but Aston Villa didn’t accept any of those offers.

Luiz to Arsenal

Football Insider also says that Luis is ‘flattered’ by the Gunners’ recent interest so he could be open to joining Mikel Arteta’s side. However, the report states that Aston Villa want to keep hold of their star and are planning to open talks with him over a new contract extension.

It has previously been reported that Aston Villa may demand a fee of around £100m if they are forced to cash-in on the South American. So, it seems Arsenal will have to break the bank to secure the midfielder’s signature.

Luiz has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and is excellent at taking set-pieces.

The Villa star possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Arteta’s possession-based system so, the 25-year-old would be an ideal option to reinforce the midfield position for Arsenal.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Emirates club can eventually manage to lure the 25-year-old away from Villa Park in January or next summer.