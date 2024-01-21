Tottenham reach ‘agreement’ to sign Antonio Nusa

Tottenham Hotspur have stolen a march on Chelsea after reaching an ‘early agreement’ to sign Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, according to Football Insider.

The Norwegian international has developed into one of the most exciting young talents in Europe since breaking into the Brugge first team set-up.

His potential has caught the attention of Tottenham with widespread reports last week claiming the North Londoners had entered talks to sign the winger.

Chelsea then entered the race as they looked to gazump their London rivals with Mauricio Pochettino keen to bolster their attacking options after a disappointing first half to the season.

However, Football Insider claims Tottenham have trumped Chelsea to move into pole position to land Nusa after ‘reaching an early agreement’ to sign the winger this month.

The deal would see the youngster remain at Brugge on loan for the rest of the season before linking up with Tottenham in the summer.

Nusa was insistent he wanted to see out the remainder of the campaign with Brugge and Tottenham’s decision to let him stay there until the summer has convinced the player.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano claims that the deal is set to enter into key stages soon and a new round of talks have been scheduled between the two clubs. Tottenham are fully aware of the interest in the player and they are now pushing to get the deal done as soon as possible.

Nusa and Tottenham are a good match

Nusa is a prodigious talent with a bright future ahead of him and he could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for the north London club.

The €30 million (£26m)-rated winger will add pace, trickery and goals to the Spurs attack from the wide areas and he has the attributes to develop into a top class Premier League attacker with the right guidance.

A move to Tottenham could be the ideal next step in his development. The North London club have an attacking style of play and the Norwegian could fit in seamlessly.

Ange Postecoglou has done well to nurture young players during his time at Celtic and he could help the 18-year-old winger fulfil his potential at Tottenham if this proposed move goes through.