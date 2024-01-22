Man Utd could hijack Arsenal’s move for Martin Zubimendi

Manchester United could hijack Arsenal’s efforts to sign the Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer, according to Dean Jones.

Zubimendi has been a key player for Real Sociedad in recent seasons and his performances have caught the attention of several clubs throughout Europe.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for the Spaniard and GiveMeSport reports that Mikel Arteta has a ‘serious interest’ in luring Zubimendi to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners boss needs to further strengthen his squad if Arsenal are to compete on all fronts, and Zubimendi could be viewed as a replacement for Thomas Partey – who’s tipped to leave in the summer following another injury plagued campaign.

However, Arsenal face competition for Zubimendi’s signature as Dean Jones suggests that Man Utd could look to hijack their rivals’ attention to sign the Spanish international this summer.

Jones has revealed to Give Me Sport that United are showing an interest in Zubimendi and could step up their efforts to sign the La Liga midfielder over the coming months.

Battle

Jones said:

“They have got a few names already. Four or five names, to be honest, that they’re continuing to explore for the midfield. I think that they’ll also get involved in conversations around players like Zubimendi, who they have a level of interest in. I think they might even step that up as we get through the season.”

Zubimendi could control the tempo of the game and recycle possession at the base of the Manchester United midfield. The Red Devils are currently crying out for a player with his skill set and Man Utd would do well to secure his signature during the summer transfer window.

According to GiveMeSport, Zubimendi has a £52m release clause in his contract and that could prove to be a reasonable fee for a player of his quality in this over-inflated market where top midfielders now cost £100m+.

The 24-year-old is well-settled in Spain, however, the opportunity to join some of the biggest clubs in the world such as Arsenal or Man Utd would be a tempting proposition for any player.

A move to the Premier League would be an exciting opportunity for the player, and he will want to showcase his qualities at the highest level.

However, Zubimendi would want to play in the Champions League so Arsenal could be in pole position to secure his signature if they can finish in the top four with Man Utd expected to miss out.