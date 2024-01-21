Chelsea ready to sell Armando Broja in £35m deal



According to The Sun, Chelsea are ready to sanction the departure of Armando Broja on loan this month with an obligation to buy for £35m in the summer.

The Albanian striker has struggled to find form since his return from a serious knee injury and Chelsea are now prepared to offload him as they look to balance their books. There are no permanent offers at the moment due to Financial Fair Play problems at potential suitors, but the Blues have a solution.

As per The Sun, the London giants are prepared to allow Broja to leave on loan amid interest from Wolves, Fulham among others. However, Chelsea want an obligatory buy clause in the summer worth £35 million included as part of any deal. They agreed a similar move when Lewis Hall joined Newcastle United last summer.

Possible departure

Broja has made 17 appearances for the Blues this campaign but he has netted only 2 goals. One of those came in the FA Cup 3rd round against Preston North End. In comparison, Nicolas Jackson has accumulated 8 goals from 23 appearances for Chelsea despite being guilty of missing several clear-cut chances on goal.

Chelsea seem unlikely to sign a new striker this month due to their Financial Fair Play situation, but they will free up space and budget for a new frontman if they allow Broja to leave.

The West Londoners have been linked with a number of top class strikers including Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney. Selling Broja for their new valuation would allow Chelsea to book £35m as pure profit, which would free up substantial funds to put towards a new frontman.

It appears unlikely any new striker will arrive this month so Chelsea will have to make-do with what they’ve got for now. Jackson will be back in the squad after his African Cup of Nations duty with Senegal while Chelsea also have Christopher Nkunku in their ranks.

Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer have also operated in the false number 9 role with good success this campaign. With four potential options to play up front, manager Mauricio Pochettino may not stop Broja from leaving for the right offer this winter.

£35m seems a reasonable figure for a young striker who has the ability to develop into a top-class striker with consistent playing time at another club. He scored 9 goals in a loan spell at Southampton few years back.