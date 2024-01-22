Man Utd open talks with Bayern to sign Choupo-Moting



According to Seb Ecrivain Foot, Manchester United are in contact with Bayern Munich to sign striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The Red Devils have been one of the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season and manager Erik ten Hag is keen on finding a fresh solution in the final third. It is now reported by Seb Ecrivain Foot that Man United are in contact with Bayern over Choupo-Moting.

The Premier League giants are aiming to sign him on a 6-month loan for a minimal amount. Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Choupo-Moting would be open to joining the Red Devils and it appears United are now seriously interested in signing the Cameroonian star.

Stopgap signing

United currently have Rasmus Hojlund as the main man to lead the attack, but the Dane has been misfiring in his debut season. He has scored 7 goals in all competitions, but only 2 of those have come in the English top-flight. United need more firepower if they want to qualify for European football next term.

Anthony Martial provided the back-up during the first half of the campaign, but he may not be involved for several weeks with his agent recently confirming to Sky Sports that the attacker will undergo a hip surgery that has been long due. This could be the reason behind the surprise interest in Choupo-Moting.

Choupo-Moting netted 17 times for Bayern last season where he was the regular up front after Robert Lewandowski’s exit. With the arrival of Harry Kane last summer, he has been sidelined this campaign. The ex-Stoke City man has only 3 goals to his name and has also seen Mathys Tel favoured over him by manager Thomas Tuchel.

His current contract expires at the end of the campaign. If Bayern can secure a reasonable loan fee and get United to pay his £116,000 per week salary in full, they should have no problems in sanctioning the deal. The Red Devils did similar business with Bayern last winter where they signed midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan.