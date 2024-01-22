Liverpool to reignite interest in signing Teun Koopmeiners

Liverpool are reportedly planning to reignite their interest in signing Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners, as per The Guardian.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, the Merseyside club opted to revamp their engine room last summer. They were linked with numerous options with Koopmeiners being among them but eventually decided to sign Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominick Szoboszlai.

However, it appears although Jurgen Klopp’s side didn’t sign Koopmeiners last time around, they remain keen on acquiring his service. According to the report by The Guardian, Liverpool have been showing an interest in signing the Netherlands international so they could make a concrete approach to purchase him in January or next summer.

The report further claims that Atalanta could be open to cashing-in on the midfielder if they receive an offer of around £39m. So, Liverpool could manage to secure his signature for a reasonable fee should they formalise their interest.

However, The Guardian states that Newcastle United and Juventus have also been plotting a swoop for Koopmeiners so Liverpool are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for the Dutchman.

Koopmeiners to Liverpool

Koopmeiners is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the efficiency of creating opportunities for attackers, can finish off chances and also works extremely hard without possession.

Despite making a midfield revamp last summer, Liverpool couldn’t manage to sign a top-class holding midfielder. Klopp has used Endo and Mac Allister in that position this term and both have done well.

However, Liverpool would be better off signing a new deep-lying playmaker. Although Koopmeiners plays in the box-to-box role at Atalanta, he is comfortable in the holding midfield position. So, he could be a shrewd signing for the Merseyside club if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Koopmeiners in January or next summer to reinforce their engine room.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable 4-0 victory over Bournemouth, Liverpool have managed to extend their gap at the top. They are currently five points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City with 48 points from 21 games.