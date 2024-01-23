Tottenham keen on signing Man Utd target Jarrad Branthwaite

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Manchester United target and Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, as per The Daily Mail.

The North London club have already purchased Radu Dragusin from Genoa in this January window to bolster their backline. However, according to the report by The Daily Mail, Spurs are planning to add depth to their backline and are keen on acquiring the Everton star’s signature as well.

The report further claims that Branthwaite’s homegrown status has attracted Tottenham so they could make a swoop for him in January or next summer.

It has been suggested that Everton could be forced to cash-in on Branthwaite to balance their books amid their financial difficulties so Spurs could manage to purchase the defender should they formalise their interest.

However, The Daily Mail states that Man Utd have also been exploring the possibility of signing Branthwaite and in addition, Chelsea and Manchester City are also interested in purchasing him. So, Spurs are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for the Englishman.

Battle

It has been reported that having struggled with their leaky-defence this term, Man Utd have been contemplating revamping their backline in the summer window.

Several names have been mentioned as potential targets for the Red Devils with Jean-Clair Todibo, Goncalo Inacio and Antonio Silva being among them, but Branthwaite is on their radar as well.

The 21-year-old has been displaying promising performances for the Merseyside club in recent times and it appears after being impressed by his recent displays, United and Spurs have expressed their intentions to sign him.

Branthwaite is a highly talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to become a top-class defender in the future. So, the Englishman would be a great coup for Man Utd or Tottenham if either club manage to secure his signature this year.

However, Everton have reportedly slapped a whopping £100m price tag on the defender’s head so Tottenham or Man Utd will have to break the bank to lure Branthwaite away from Goodison Park. The Red Devils or the Lilywhites will find it difficult to sign Branthwaite should the Toffees stay firm on their huge price tag.