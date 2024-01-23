Man Utd showing ‘genuine’ interest in signing Choupo-Moting

Manchester United have reportedly been showing a ‘genuine’ interest in signing Bayern Munich star Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in January, as per TEAMtalk.

After struggling with goal-scoring issues last term, the Red Devils prioritised strengthening their frontline last summer. They were linked with numerous options with Harry Kane being mentioned as the primary option.

However, Man Utd didn’t make a concrete approach to sign the striker and Bayern Munich eventually managed to purchase the 30-year-old. So, after failing to sign their primary option, Erik ten Hag’s side opted to shift focus to alternative targets and eventually secured Rasmus Hojlund’s signature from Atalanta.

But, upon moving to Old Trafford, the 20-year-old has struggled to showcase his best in the Premier League this season, scoring only two goals in 16 league appearances.

Therefore, following Hojlund’s struggles, Ten Hag has reportedly been willing to sign a new experienced striker to bolster the frontline and help the Dane develop his career.

Choupo-Moting to Man Utd

According to the report by TEAMtalk, Man Utd have been showing a ‘genuine’ interest in signing Choupo-Moting and they have already made contact with Bayern Munich to enquire about the details of signing the 34-year-old on a short-term loan deal in January.

However, the report claims that luring Choupo-Moting away from Allianz Arena won’t be straightforward for the Red Devils so it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd can eventually purchase the striker before the end of this window.

Having splashed over £150m last summer, Man Utd’s winter budget has reportedly been restricted due to FFP regulations. So, the Red Devils have been forced to explore cheap options to bolster their frontline in January.

Choupo-Moting, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is an experienced player and could be a useful stopgap addition for Man Utd’s striker department should they sign him this month. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to lure him to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Man Utd entered the mini winter break after drawing against Tottenham Hotspur. Ten Hag’s side will return to action when they face off against Newport County in the FA Cup next weekend. So, United will be desperate to return to winning ways by defeating the lower league club.