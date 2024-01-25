Arsenal keen on signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Arsenal are showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to TuttoJuve.

The 28-year-old Serbian midfielder moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal at the start of the season but he is already keen on a return to European football.

According to the report, there is ‘strong interest’ from Arsenal in the player but they face competition from Juventus. However, TuttoJuve says the Gunners could make a ‘better offer’ to land the Serbian ahead of Juve.

A move in January seems unlikely given Arsenal’s tight financial situation, so they may have to wait until the summer transfer window to get a deal done.

The Gunners need to bring in a quality long-term replacement for Thomas Partey and Milinkovic-Savic certainly fits the profile. He could form a quality partnership with Declan Rice at the base of Arsenal’s midfield.

The 28-year-old midfielder will not only add a defensive cover to the side, he will add drive and creativity as well.

Milinkovic-Savic a top target

Milinkovic-Savic was regarded as one of the finest box-to-box midfielders in European football during his time at Lazio and he could be a key player for Arsenal if they lure him to North London.

The midfielder is valued at €40 million (£34m), as per Tutto Juve, but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to meet that valuation or look to drive the price tag down.

The Gunners need to improve their squad if they wants to win major trophies and signing a quality partner for Rice should be a priority for them at the end of the season.

The Serbian has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he is at the peak of his powers right now. Milinkovic-Savic should prove to be a superb acquisition for Arsenal for the reported price.