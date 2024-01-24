

According to Teamtalk, Arsenal could make a late swoop to sign Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters before the transfer window closes next week.

The London giants are yet to make any signing during the winter transfer window, but there could be some activity before next week’s transfer deadline.

A new striker does not seem a priority anymore. A report from Daily Mail has claimed that the focus could be on landing a versatile defender instead.

Teamtalk now report that Arsenal could make late move for Walker-Peters, who has the ability to play in both full-back roles.

Possible deal

Arsenal currently have Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko as the regular choices in the right and left-back positions. Takehiro Tomiyasu has provided good competition in both roles, but he is presently away on Asian Cup duty with Japan.

Hence, there is no good back-up behind White for the right-back role at the moment. Cedric Soares has been a fringe player and could leave in the coming days. Jakub Kiwior has provided cover for Zinchenko on the opposite end, but he is a central defender by trade.

Arsenal have been linked with Walker-Peters for some time and we won’t be surprised if the club make an approach to sign him on loan. Tomiyasu has fared well this campaign, but he has been injury-prone since joining the Gunners from Bologna.

Jurrien Timber is currently on the sidelines after a serious knee injury in August and he is not anticipated to return until March. Even then, he may not be risked from the starting line-up and could be handled with caution for the rest of the campaign.

Walker-Peters would be a good signing for his defensive qualities. He likes to engage in duels and tackles, and has good recovery pace. A deal could be difficult to pull off for Arsenal as the Saints are chasing promotion from the Championship and may not entertain anything less than a premium fee which the Gunners may not afford due to Financial Fair Play concerns.