Man Utd ‘likely’ to make late swoop to sign Choupo-Moting

Manchester United are reportedly likely to make a late swoop to sign Bayern Munich star Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, as per TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils have recently confirmed that Anthony Martial is set to remain sidelined over the upcoming few months having undergone a groin surgery.

So, Erik ten Hag has been left with Rasmus Hojlund as the only centre-forward option. Therefore, it appears Man Utd are looking to sign a new striker to add depth to their frontline and support the Dane.

However, it has been suggested that Man Utd can’t spend big in this winter window due to FFP regulations having splashed over £150m in the summer window. So, United have been forced to explore cheap options to reinforce their frontline with Choupo-Moting now emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by TEAMtalk, Man Utd ‘really want’ to sign a new striker late in this window and are ‘likely’ to make a move for Choupo-Moting.

Choupo-Moting to Man Utd

The report further claims that the 34-year-old would be ‘keen’ to move to Old Trafford if Ten Hag’s side opt to formalise their interest, so Man Utd could manage to secure Choupo-Moting’s signature late in this window.

TEAMtalk also states that the forward’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this season so he could be available in a cut-price deal this month. So, Man Utd can purchase him for a bargain deal.

The striker, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is strong, good in the air, can link-up the play, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also can finish off his chances.

Choupo-Moting has vast experience and has also played at the highest level, in addition, he previously tested himself out in the Premier League when he was at Stoke City.

So, the 34-year-old could be a useful short-term option for Man Utd to add depth to their attack should they secure his signature before the end of this window.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to lure the African to Old Trafford this month.