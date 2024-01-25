Arsenal and Man Utd alerted to Callum Wilson availability

According to Standard Sport, Arsenal and Manchester United have been alerted to the availability of Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson this winter.

The Magpies have had a quiet winter transfer window but there could be a surprise departure or two, considering they need to recoup funds to stay in line with the Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Eddie Howe’s side have spent more than £400 million since their takeover by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund and the club now need player sales to avoid a potential points deduction.

Amidst this, Standard Sport claim that Arsenal and Man United have been alerted over the availability of Wilson as they look to add a new striker to their ranks. The Englishman could be allowed to leave the Magpies for £18 million.

Good striker

Arsenal and United have been short of goals from their strikers. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have netted a combined tally of 12 goals this season for the Gunners. At United, Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial have scored on just 9 occasions over the course of current campaign.

Both clubs are eager to find a new option in the striking department. The opportunity to land Wilson for £18 million could be seen as a lucrative prospect for the duo. The 31-year-old has 8 goals to his name this season despite sharing his minutes with Alexander Isak in the front line.

With a regular role and the creativity at Arsenal or United, he could score with a higher frequency during the back end of the campaign. However, the main concern is definitely his injury record over the years. He has already missed 14 games this term and is currently nursing a calf injury.

Wilson is anticipated back before the end of January and it remains to be seen which club he plays for. Newcastle seem to have made the decision to offload him. Arsenal and United need a proven Premier League striker, but they also have Financial Fair Play issues and could be wary of spending.