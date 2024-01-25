Boca Juniors expect Man Utd offer for Aaron Anselmino

Manchester United are keen on signing Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino, according to ElCrackDeportivo.

The report claims that Manchester United are following the defender closely and the Argentine club now ‘expect an offer’ from them for the talented young defender.

The 18-year-old defender is highly rated in South America and Europe. He could develop into a top-class defender with coaching and experience. Man Utd are looking to improve their defensive unit and they have identified Anselmino as a target.

The report states that Manchester United view him as the next Lisandro Martinez. It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can secure an agreement with Boca Juniors for the player. He is likely to cost at least £16m, as per the report.

The opportunity to play for the Premier League club will be a tempting proposition for the young defender and the 18-year-old is likely to be open to a move if there is a concrete proposal on the table from United.

Regular football in England would accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Anselmino would be a future investment

Manchester United are looking to build a formidable squad for the future and signing the young defender for a reasonable price at the end of the season would be a wise decision. He could prove to be a bargain for them if he manages to adapt to the Premier League.

Players like Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire have been linked with exits in recent months and the Red Devils will have to bring in replacements. Anselmino would be a long-term investment if United end up signing him.

A move to England would be a major step up for the Argentine prodigy, but he has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League. Someone like Erik ten Hag could help him succeed at Old Trafford. The Dutch manager has a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players.