Man Utd plotting summer move for Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United are keen on signing the Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, according to a report from FC Inter News.

The 27-year-old has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2025 and the two parties have not been able to agree on renewal so far. The Dutch international defender is prepared to renew his deal with the Italian club but he is demanding €5 million per season.

The report claims that Inter Milan are not prepared to pay more than €4 million per season and therefore they are pessimistic about securing a renewal with the player.

Manchester United are looking to take advantage of the situation and they are ‘seriously considering’ a move for him at the end of the season, according to the report.

FC Inter further states that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ‘loves’ Dumfries and is keen to sign his compatriot for the English giants.

Dumfries would be an upgrade on Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with an exit from Man Utd and Dumfries could be his replacement at Old Trafford. The English defender has been criticised for his shortcomings as a full-back going forward and the Dutch international could solve that problem for the Red Devils.

Dumfries is accomplished as a full-back going forward and he would add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack. He would add more quality and experience to the side if the Red Devils can get a deal done.

The defender is at the peak of his powers right now and he could be tempted to try out a new challenge at this stage of his career. A move to the Premier League will be an attractive proposition for him and Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier league outfit can agree on a reasonable fee with Inter Milan in the coming months but Dumfries would be a terrific signing if they could pull it off.